QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Cap of $866,218.06

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, QChi has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One QChi coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QChi has a market capitalization of $866,218.06 and $2,369.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00790650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039511 BTC.

About QChi

QCH is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

