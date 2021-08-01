QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Short Interest Update

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.71 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,588 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

