Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of QBAK stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

