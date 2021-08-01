Quant Price Tops $166.36 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $124.27 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded 75.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $166.36 or 0.00401164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00818143 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

