Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Tops $17.50 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $17.50 million and $56,744.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,546,262 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

