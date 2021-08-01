QuickSwap (QUICK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.24 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $344.51 or 0.00830726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

