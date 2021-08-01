QuickX Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $7.63 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00797072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00087670 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

