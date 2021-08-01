QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $199,923.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.19 or 0.00780576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039450 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.