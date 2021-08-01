RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RADA opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 705,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

