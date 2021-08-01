RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of RADA opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 705,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
