Radix Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $101.73 million and $1.84 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.00 or 0.00800782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

