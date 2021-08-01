RAI Finance (RAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.33 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. RAI Finance has a market cap of $31.16 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00101660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00134510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.11 or 0.99941029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.38 or 0.00824275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

