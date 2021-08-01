Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.00549773 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000105 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.