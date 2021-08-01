Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $629,391,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.57. 36,484,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,375,068. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $368.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

