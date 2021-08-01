Rally Price Up 15.3% This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Rally has a total market cap of $99.09 million and $11.60 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00137193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,179.31 or 0.99950541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00842966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 218,735,238 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

