Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 81,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,785. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

METC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.