Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249. Randstad has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on RANJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

