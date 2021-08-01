Rate3 Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $912,088.11 and approximately $111,729.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.82 or 0.00793160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

