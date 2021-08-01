Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

