Ravencoin Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $61,421.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,750.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.61 or 0.06444243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.50 or 0.01344652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.29 or 0.00355435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.00592841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00359387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00293873 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

