Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $3.40

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Raydium has a market cap of $194.18 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00008254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00103022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00138087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,167.30 or 0.99942276 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00823353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,115,786 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

