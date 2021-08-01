Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.54.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:RJF traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 663,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.42. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 21.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

