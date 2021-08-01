Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.0834

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $4.56 million and $3.05 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00134813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.25 or 0.99796482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00836928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

