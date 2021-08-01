Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $279.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.81 million and the highest is $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $161.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB opened at $26.23 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

