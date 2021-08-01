Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report $279.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.81 million and the highest is $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $161.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $411.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.