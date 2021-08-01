ReddCoin (RDD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $126,413.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.37 million and $126,413.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.12 or 1.00045610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.44 or 0.01009138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00373914 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00397068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004707 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

