Reef One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.69 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Reef has a market cap of $202.53 million and $42.69 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00055789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00085778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.33 or 0.00785154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

