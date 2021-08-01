Refereum Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $54.20 million and $15.04 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00798666 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091211 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

