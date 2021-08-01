Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Hits $13.38 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $602,221.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded up 52.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

