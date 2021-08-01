reflect.finance Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $10,646.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00785906 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00039711 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,448,883 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

