Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,939 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

