renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $41,054.37

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $41,054.37 or 1.00188779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $523.93 million and $5.22 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.37 or 0.00781820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039391 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,762 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

