Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $102.19 million and $2.06 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00800831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,115,084 coins and its circulating supply is 157,114,119 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.