Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

