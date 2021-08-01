Rentberry Trading 79.3% Higher Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $251,627.02 and $955.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 79.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00794739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091160 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

