REPO (REPO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $106,561.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $106,561.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00137171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.28 or 1.00305699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00827366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

