Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Republic Services stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.10.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

