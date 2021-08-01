Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,147.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

