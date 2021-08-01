Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

QSR opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

