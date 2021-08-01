Reviewing Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Byline Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Byline Bancorp and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 23.85% 10.19% 1.23% West Bancorporation 36.93% 18.55% 1.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and West Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 3.16 $37.47 million $1.05 23.44 West Bancorporation $109.83 million 4.44 $32.71 million $1.98 14.89

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Byline Bancorp and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.92%. West Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 40.64%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats West Bancorporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office each in Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

