Reviewing The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) & Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group 1.97% 9.54% 6.26% Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51%

94.6% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $2.05 billion 1.94 -$80.41 million $0.84 47.51 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -57.86

Stryve Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hain Celestial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Stryve Foods on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.