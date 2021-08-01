Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Revolve Group worth $44,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $69.61 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

