Rewardiqa Trading Up 133.5% Over Last 7 Days (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 133.5% higher against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $51,096.84 and $22.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 268.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00214615 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

