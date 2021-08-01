Rigel Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $119.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $16.34 or 0.00039658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $68,628.83 and approximately $119.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00102987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,845.92 or 0.99109946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00822249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

