RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0154 on Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $205,109.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00784135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039729 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.