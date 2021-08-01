RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,776,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 3,559,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIOCF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.88. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

