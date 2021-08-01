RioDeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00776715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039329 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 282,870,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

