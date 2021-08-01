Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $192,708.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00030689 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

