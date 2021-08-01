Ripio Credit Network Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $8.84 million and $187,967.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

