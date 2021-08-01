Rise (RISE) Trading Down 34% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Rise has a market capitalization of $455,493.99 and $10.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 182,385,483 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

