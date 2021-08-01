Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,963 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

